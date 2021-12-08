Fighting between troops loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels has displaced over 25,000 people around a key port city last month.

Clashes have increased elsewhere in recent weeks, such as around the oil-rich city of Marib, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said late on Tuesday.

It said over 64,450 people have been displaced there since January.

The fighting in Hudaida flared up when rebels rushed into areas abandoned by government forces, followed by a counterstrike by pro-government troops, OCHA said.

Roughly three-fifths of civilians fled to government-held territory, with the remainder heading to the rebels.

The recent fighting in Hudaida has been the fiercest there since a UN-brokered truce in December 2018, although even that agreement was never fully implemented.

Hudaida handles about 70 percent of the country’s commercial and humanitarian imports.

The Saudi-led coalition has also accelerated its airstrikes on Houthi positions in Sanaa as well as the provinces of Marib, Jawf and Hudaida.

The rebels have also fired missiles and explosive-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.