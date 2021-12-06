A special court in Myanmar’s capital has sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to two years in prison after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions.

Her jail term was originally for four years but was later “pardoned to two years” by the junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, state media said on Monday.

Monday’s sentencing was the first in a series of cases in which the 76-year-old Nobel laureate is being prosecuted since the army seized power on February 1.

A small group of protesters rallied against Myanmar's government in Mandalay, hours after the guilty verdicts were announced.

The protesters flashed the three-finger protest salute as they chanted slogans asking for the release of their leaders and other colleagues.

Incitement and coronavirus charges

The incitement case involved statements posted on her party’s Facebook page after she and other party leaders had already been detained by the military.

Meanwhile the coronavirus charge involved a campaign appearance ahead of elections in November last year which her party overwhelmingly won.

The army, whose allied party lost many seats in the election, claimed massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.