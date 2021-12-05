Daesh terrorists have killed four Peshmerga soldiers and a civilian, and wounded six other people in an attack near Qara Salem village in northern Iraq.

Reuters news agency cited security sources while the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said in a statement that Sunday's attack caused casualties, but did not confirm the toll.

One Peshmerga colonel said Daesh fighters were using hit-and-run tactics in night attacks on their positions.

"They avoid holding the ground for longer time ... More reinforcement forces were dispatched to the area to prevent further attacks," the colonel said.

Iraqi security forces units have been mobilised to the area to help the Peshmerga, said an Iraqi military source.