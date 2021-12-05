Traditional Turkish coffee is gaining popularity in Bangladesh, especially in the capital Dhaka, thanks to its unique taste and its status as an icon of lifestyle.

Shafin Azad, a resident of Mirpur area in capital Dhaka, shared his experience of a Turkish movie, coffee and cuisine.

The teenager organised a weekend get-together with his five cousins, sister, and sister-in-law, saw.

“After enjoying movie time, we choose to visit a Turkish cafe near the complex zone to take in Turkish coffee and cuisine to complete our weekend fun and get refreshed over sips of coffee,” he said.

“For coffee lovers, coffee is no simple drink, but rather a lifestyle, a feeling and a refreshment,” Turkish cafe owner, Md Faysal, 33, told Anadolu Agency.

An official at Istanbul Restaurant in Dhaka told AA that the establishment imports coffee beans from Turkey.

The restauran prepares the coffee using a traditional Turkish method.

