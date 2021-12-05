TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish coffee, culture gain popularity in Bangladesh
On World Turkish Coffee Day, which is celebrated every year on December 5, here is a look at how Turkish coffee and culture are gaining popularity in Bangladesh.
Turkish coffee, culture gain popularity in Bangladesh
Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 5, 2013. / AA
December 5, 2021

Traditional Turkish coffee is gaining popularity in Bangladesh, especially in the capital Dhaka, thanks to its unique taste and its status as an icon of lifestyle.

Shafin Azad, a resident of Mirpur area in capital Dhaka, shared his experience of a Turkish movie, coffee and cuisine.

The teenager organised a weekend get-together with his five cousins, sister, and sister-in-law, saw.

“After enjoying movie time, we choose to visit a Turkish cafe near the complex zone to take in Turkish coffee and cuisine to complete our weekend fun and get refreshed over sips of coffee,” he said.

“For coffee lovers, coffee is no simple drink, but rather a lifestyle, a feeling and a refreshment,” Turkish cafe owner, Md Faysal, 33, told Anadolu Agency.

An official at Istanbul Restaurant in Dhaka told AA that the establishment imports coffee beans from Turkey.

The restauran prepares the coffee using a traditional Turkish method.

READ MORE:US capital to declare Turkish Coffee Culture Day

Coffee day to explore tradition

Recommended

Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 5, 2013. Since then, World Turkish Coffee Day has been celebrated every year.

It is celebrated to promote Turkey’s 500-year-old coffee culture and its significant historical value while building cultural bonds.

Swapan Das, the manager of Turkish Bazaar & Restaurant in the Banani area of Dhaka, told AA that there is a difference between Turkish coffee and other varieties, like in the West and the Indian sub-continent.

“Turkish cuisine is gaining in popularity more than ever, certainly among young people. Bangladeshis not only come to have a sip of coffee but also to be introduced to Turkish culture and tradition through traditional items we import from Turkey for visitors.”

Since the restaurant and store was founded in 2012, it has seen the number of similar establishments rise, he said.

“We have Turkish ceramic items, pots, showpieces, and traditional dresses for sale.”

“The sale of those items is good, and people are fascinated to wear traditional clothes to feel the (spirit of) popular Turkish TV series based on the legendary accounts of historical figures from the Ottoman and Seljuk Empires on Bangladeshi TV channels,” he said.

Turkish people and traders who visit Bangladesh also stop in to enjoy Turkish coffee, he said.

READ MORE:How Syrian baristas diversified the Turkish coffee market

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin