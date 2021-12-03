WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh attack kills over dozen people in northern Iraq
At least three civilians and 10 peshmerga fighters were killed in the attack late on Thursday night.
Daesh attack kills over dozen people in northern Iraq
The three civilians, siblings aged 11-24, were children of a village official.
December 3, 2021

At least three civilians and 10 Iraqi peshmerga fighters have been killed in northern Iraq's Makhmour town in an attack blamed on Daesh.

Daesh attacked the village of Khidir Jija, south of Arbil, late Thursday, killing three civilians, a statement said.

The peshmerga, armed forces for Kurd-run north, launched an operation in response, and seven fighters died when "an explosive device planted by Daesh elements" blew up.

The three civilians, siblings aged 11-24, were children of a village official, a relative told AFP news agency.

READ MORE:Daesh bomb targets Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq

Recommended

Late last month, five Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters were killed and four wounded in a roadside bombing claimed by Daesh.

That bombing, south of the city of Sulaimaniyah, underlined the "serious threat" Daesh still poses to Iraq's Kurd-run region, the region's prime minister Masrour Barzani said at the time.

Daesh seized swathes of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, before being beaten back by a counter-insurgency campaign supported by a US-led military coalition.

The Iraqi government declared Daesh's defeat in late 2017, but they retain sleeper cells which continue to strike security forces with hit-and-run attacks.

READ MORE:Several killed in 'Daesh ambush' in Iraq's Baghdad

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law