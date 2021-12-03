Players in besieged Gaza have used crutches and prosthetic legs to stretch, run and dribble as part of the first-ever Palestinian national team that hopes to qualify for the Amputee Football World Cup.

The team trained on Thursday at the Palestine Stadium in the Palestinian enclave under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The 20 players on the team were selected from among five Gaza clubs for players who lost limbs.

Player Hassan Abu Kareem, 38, said his leg was amputated after he was wounded in an Israeli raid on Al Maghazi refugee camp in 2006.

"From the moment of injury, my life has not changed," he told the AFP news agency.

"I continued with my ambition and great goal in life, and my goal is to represent Palestine and to make an achievement for myself in the field of sports."

READ MORE:Gaza holds football tournament for amputees

Amputee Football World Cup in Turkey

Red Cross spokeswoman Suhair Zakkout said the players were setting a new Palestinian standard after the first local team began in 2019 with several players.

"Today, these players make history by forming the first national football team for amputees," she said.