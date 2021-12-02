WORLD
3 MIN READ
World Bank reportedly okays unfreezing $280M to aid Afghanistan
Some 31 donors to Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund must approve fund transfer to World Food Program and UNICEF, Reuters news agency reports.
World Bank reportedly okays unfreezing $280M to aid Afghanistan
Around 39 million Afghans are facing winter with food shortages and poverty is reaching every corner of the country. / AA
December 2, 2021

World Bank's board has endorsed transferring $280 million from a frozen trust fund to two aid agencies to help Afghanistan cope with a brewing humanitarian crisis.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency on Wednesday that the 31 donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) must approve the transfer before the funds could flow to the World Food Program and UNICEF.

The donors were expected to meet on Friday.

The World Bank board met informally on Tuesday to discuss transferring up to $500 million of the $1.5 billion in the ARTF to humanitarian aid agencies, people familiar with the plan.

Afghanistan's 39 million people face a cratering economy, a winter of food shortages, and growing poverty three months after the Taliban seized power after the Western-backed government collapsed and the last US troops withdrew from 20 years of war.

READ MORE:UN: Afghanistan sees 'unprecedented' economic shock as aid flows halt

Recommended

Questions over fund distributions

Afghan experts have said the aid would help, but big questions remain, including how to get funds into Afghanistan without exposing any financial institutions involved to US sanctions.

While the US Treasury has provided "comfort letters" assuring banks that they can process humanitarian transactions, concern about US sanctions continues to prevent the passage of even basic supplies, including food and medicine.

Any decision to redirect the ARTF money requires the approval of all its donors, of which the United States has been the largest.

The White House and the Treasury had no immediate comment on the World Bank board's endorsement of transferring the funds to the World Food Program and UNICEF.

READ MORE:UN completes fund raising for Afghanistan humanitarian response

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law