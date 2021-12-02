WORLD
Biden seeks to end AIDS epidemic in US by 2030
President Biden's strategy, outlined in a 98-page document, seeks to address social issues in the country that contribute to HIV risk and health outcomes.
Biden's budget request includes $670 million for continued implementation of the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the US initiative. / AP
December 2, 2021

US President Joe Biden has unveiled an updated national strategy to combat the AIDS epidemic with a goal of ending it by 2030.

"We are within a striking distance of eliminating HIV transmission, within striking distance," Biden told a group of lawmakers and activists on Wednesday at the White House on World AIDS Day.

The strategy seeks to boost money for research, increase access to treatment, and recognize the role racism plays in inequitable access to medical services.

It is the third update to the national AIDS strategy since 2010 and targets a 75 percent reduction in new HIV infections by 2025 and a 90 percent reduction by 2030.

"It's a roadmap for how we're going to put our foot on the gas and accelerate our efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the United States by the year 2030. That's the goal," Biden said.

Difficulties world leaders face

HIV/AIDS has killed more than 36 million people around the world – including more than 700,000 in the US – since the virus was first identified in 1981.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised to update the national strategy, which was started in 2010 by then president Barack Obama.

Biden announced the plan even as the world struggles to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 48 million people globally, including more than 775,000 in the United States.

It is another illustration of the difficulties world leaders face in stamping out disease.

The new AIDS strategy seeks to address social issues that contribute to HIV risk and health outcomes.

It encourages reform of state laws that criminalise HIV transmission and adds a new focus on opportunities to engage the private sector to help fight the HIV epidemic.

Biden's budget request included $670 million for continued implementation of the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the US initiative — $267 million more than previous levels.

SOURCE:Reuters
