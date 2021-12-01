TÜRKİYE
Turkey appoints Nureddin Nebati as new finance minister
Nebati becomes new treasury and finance minister after his predecessor Lutfi Elvan asks to be relieved from his post.
Nureddin Nebati has a doctoral degree in political science and public administration from Turkey's Kocaeli University. / AA
December 1, 2021

Turkey has appointed Nureddin Nebati as a new treasury and finance minister who replaced his predecessor Lutfi Elvan.

Elvan had requested for an exemption from his post, an official gazette said on Thursday. 

Nebati, 57-year-old, has been serving as the deputy treasury and finance minister.

He has a bachelor's degree in public administration and a master's degree in social sciences from Istanbul University as well as a doctoral degree in political science and public administration from Turkey's Kocaeli University.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
