Ukraine has urged NATO to prepare economic sanctions on Russia and boost military cooperation with Kiev to deter Russia from a renewed attack after Moscow massed troops close by.

The appeal came on Wednesday as Ukraine joined the Western alliance for talks about preventing an anticipated military operation by Russia.

"We will call on the allies to join Ukraine in putting together a deterrence package," Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told reporters as he arrived for talks with his NATO counterparts in Riga.

As part of this package, NATO should prepare economic sanctions against Russia in case it "decides to chose the worst-case scenario", he said, adding NATO should boost military and defence cooperation with Ukraine.

"We are confident that if we join efforts, ... we will be able to deter President Putin and to demotivate him from choosing the worst-case scenario, which is a military operation," Kuleba said.

'Severe consequences'

A former Soviet republic that now aspires to join the European Union and NATO, Ukraine has become a potential flashpoint between Russia and the West.