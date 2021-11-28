The European Commission's Vice President has told the UK it has to sort out its own border problems following Brexit.

"The UK has left the European Union," said the Greek politician Margaritis Schinas who is coordinating a new agreement on migration and asylum.

"So the UK should now decide how to organise its border management control," Schinas told reporters on the southeastern Greek island of Kos to reopen a refugee camp.

Seventeen men, seven women and three minors died on Wednesday when their inflatable boat lost air and took on water off Calais, dramatically escalating a crisis that had already seen around 25,700 people cross the busy shipping channel this year in small boats.

"If I recall well the main slogan of the referendum campaign is 'we take back control'," he added.

"Since the UK took back control it's up to them now to find the necessary measures to operationalise the control they took back."

