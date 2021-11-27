Turkey and Turkmenistan have agreed to increase trade volume and accelerate relations in various fields including education, culture, youth, sports.

Both countries are determined to reach their bilateral trade volume target of $5 billion, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.

"We are determined to take the necessary steps to increase our trade volume to $5 billion, as planned," Erdogan said at a joint press conference alongside his counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov.

"We exchanged views on what we can do to improve our cooperation in the field of energy, as well as land and air transport," he went on to say.

As part of their strategic cooperation based on historical and cultural partnership, the two countries agreed to accelerate their relations in such fields as education, culture, youth, and sports, Erdogan said, noting that he and Berdimuhammadov had signed a joint declaration of nine articles that further strengthened their countries' ties.

On the agenda