South Africa's health ministry attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice.

The new strain, named Omicron, has been blamed for a surge in cases in South Africa, but has already been found in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Botswana.

"We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference on Friday, accusing some leaders whom he did not name of seeking a "scapegoat."

The UK was the first to slap a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South Africa revealed it had detected the variant which has multiple mutations.

Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the US are among others on Friday who joined the UK in restricting flights from the region.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union, also proposed a complete suspension of flights to and from southern Africa until there was a "clear understanding about the danger" posed by the new variant.

WHO cautious on travel bans

However, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday urged against travel curbs at this stage.

The agency cautioned that it could take several weeks to find out whether the newly-discovered mutations made the virus more virulent or transmissible.

Phaala said that bans were "a wrong approach -- it's misdirected and goes against the norms and advice by the WHO".