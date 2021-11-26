A new variant of Covid-19 first identified in Botswana and now responsible for a cluster of infections in South Africa is worrying scientists and policymakers. Many countries have already moved to ban air travel from and to southern Africa, and cases have been recorded among travellers in Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Here’s what we do and don’t know about the variant so far.

When and where was it identified?

The first confirmed case was identified in a sample from November 9, the WHO said on Friday.

The new variant was first detected by South African scientists on Tuesday. The scientists raised their concerns with the government on Wednesday, and on Friday the World Health Organisation (WHO) convened its technical working group on virus evolution, flagging it as a variant “of concern” and naming it Omicron.

“Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs [variants of concern],” the WHO said.

Belgium became the first European country to announce a case.

Why is it worrying scientists?

The new variant carries more than 30 changes on its spike protein, the main target of the body’s immune responses. Scientists are concerned the new variant could be more likely to infect or reinfect people with immunity to earlier variants.

Many of the changes were previously found in variants such as Delta and Alpha, and are linked to the ability of the virus to spread more quickly and evade infection-blocking antibodies.

So far, South Africa has identified around 100 cases found primarily in Gauteng, its most populated province.

Richard Lessells, an infectious disease physician at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, South Africa, told journalists at a press briefing on November 25 that cases increased rapidly in Gauteng in November, particularly in schools and among young people.

South Africa’s daily infection rate nearly doubled on Thursday to 2,465.