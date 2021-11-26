Turkey has stressed that its banking sector remains firm, describing the recent price formations in foreign exchange markets as completely detached from economic fundamentals.

The Turkish banking sector is "very strong," and one of the most successful in the world, Central Bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu told a group of journalists after meeting with public and private banking officials and bank CEOs in Istanbul on Thursday.

The meeting discussed a range of issues, including inflation, monetary policy, and global developments.

Kavcioglu’s remarks came amid fluctuating foreign exchange rates in the wake of interest rate cuts by the Central Bank.

'Unrealistic' price formations