At least 27 migrants and refugees, including children and women, have died after their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the death toll on Thursday.

Earlier, the French authorities gave slightly differing figures on the numbers of dead, from 27 to 31.

Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected trafficker thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane.

He said authorities are working to determine the nationalities of victims from the sinking on Wednesday.

Two survivors were treated for hypothermia. One is Iraqi, the other Somali, Darmanin said on RTL radio.

“Pregnant women, children died," he said, without detailing their numbers.

Darmanin on Wednesday had already announced the arrest of four suspected traffickers on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat.

He told RTL that a fifth suspected trafficker was picked up overnight.

READ MORE:Most people getting into the UK by boat are refugees, not economic migrants