WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens of migrants and refugees die in English Channel boat disaster
Britain and French officials trade blame after rubber boat sinks during a perilous crossing of the narrow seaway, drowning 27 people.
Dozens of migrants and refugees die in English Channel boat disaster
France says some 31,500 migrants have attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea. / Ihlas Haber Ajansi
November 25, 2021

At least 27 migrants and refugees, including children and women, have died after their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the death toll on Thursday.

Earlier, the French authorities gave slightly differing figures on the numbers of dead, from 27 to  31. 

Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected trafficker thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane.

He said authorities are working to determine the nationalities of victims from the sinking on Wednesday. 

Two survivors were treated for hypothermia. One is Iraqi, the other Somali, Darmanin said on RTL radio.

“Pregnant women, children died," he said, without detailing their numbers.

Darmanin on Wednesday had already announced the arrest of four suspected traffickers on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat. 

He told RTL that a fifth suspected trafficker was picked up overnight.

READ MORE:Most people getting into the UK by boat are refugees, not economic migrants

Recommended

One of the busiest shipping lanes

The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. 

Human traffickers typically overload the dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at the mercy of waves as they try to reach British shores.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked and appalled" by the deaths and called on France to do more to deter people from attempting the crossing. 

People trafficking gangs were "literally getting away with murder", he said.

President Emmanuel Macron said Britain needed to stop politicising the issue for domestic gain, while his Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, said Britain too had to be a part of the answer.

Before Wednesday's disaster, 14 people had drowned this year trying to make it to Britain, a local maritime prefecture official said. 

In 2020, a total of seven people died and two disappeared, while in 2019 four died.

READ MORE:UK orders review into English Channel migrant crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens