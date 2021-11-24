In December 2008, Turkey mediated talks between Syria and Israel that almost yielded a peace treaty. During his visit to Turkey, then-Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert, told Turkish officials that he would give them Israel's final response.

However, this landmark opportunity was wasted because Tel Aviv launched Operation "Cast Lead" in Gaza just five days after a meeting between the Israeli prime minister and then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara felt betrayed by Israel’s aggression and the seeming fait accompli which disrespected the Turkish officials involved in the negotiation process.

This move became a turning point in the history of Turkish-Israeli relations, which had enjoyed an upward trend since the 1990s. The two states already had good relations from 1949 when Turkey became the first Muslim-majority state to recognise Israel. After the 2008 low blow, Turkey has faced a serious issue with Israel – namely that the latter has sacrificed long-standing dialogue with Ankara for a security-orientated foreign policy.

From the "low chair" crisis to the "Davos incident" in 2009, Turkey has always faced an Israel unwilling to establish meaningful dialogue. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration made a habit of flexing its muscles instead of talking.

The Mavi Marmara Incident of 2010, in which Israeli commandos attacked an international aid flotilla bound for Gaza, killing eight Turkish nationals and an American of Turkish descent, was viewed by the Turkish public and government as the pinnacle of Israel's disrespect for Turkey.

A decade later, the recent incident of an Israeli couple visiting Turkey who were held on suspicion of espionage and released after a week-long arrest seems like another turning point, but this time, in a positive direction. After Mordi and Natalie Oknin reached their home in Israel, both Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Turkish President Erdogan, thanking him for his efforts to release the couple. It was the first public conversation between Erdogan and an Israeli prime minister since 2013. Bennet praised the conversation as being efficient and thoughtful.

While Turkey did not ask for political favours in exchange for the Oknin couple’s release, Israel can utilise this chance to foster a better dialogue with Turkey after a series of wasted opportunities in the past.

For their part, Turkish officials can finally establish a dialogue with their Israeli counterparts without facing the hurdle of Israel’s refusal to cooperate by securitising issues related to the Palestinians. Unlike Netanyahu, a master at adding fuel to the fire and capitalising on crises with Turkey, Bennett and his team preferred to use the Oknin episode as an opportunity to establish "normal" relations.