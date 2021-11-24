BIZTECH
Turkey's delivery company Getir signs deal to buy UK rival Weezy
The announcement from the delivery company comes as it looks to roll out its services to more places across the United Kingdom.
Getir attracted around $1 billion in three back-to-back funding rounds this year, putting its valuation at more than $7.5 billion. / AA Archive
November 24, 2021

Turkish fast grocery delivery company "Getir" has signed a deal to buy British rival Weezy.

The latest move announced by Getir on Tuesday comes as the sector sees a wave of consolidation.

Getir currently operates in several west European countries, as well as the United States.

It has been promoting its brand heavily across London.

Getir attracted around $1 billion in three back-to-back funding rounds this year, putting its valuation at more than $7.5 billion.

The fast delivery of products including eggs, toilet paper, milk, bread, and vegetables has become the latest trend in online retail. 

The service allows customers to avoid making a trip to the market and has seen tremendous growth during the pandemic.

Recommended

'Definitive agreement'

The company said it had reached a “definitive agreement” to buy Weezy, the first rapid grocery business founded in the UK.

The announcements of the deal announced as the company looks to roll out its services to more places across the country.

The pandemic has fuelled demand for food and grocery delivery businesses.

Many such businesses, however, are still losing money as they seek to build market share, fuelling deals.

In the most recent, US company DoorDash Inc said this month it would buy Finland-based rival Wolt Enterprises OY in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.9 billion (7 billion euros) as it expands into Europe.

READ MORE:Turkey's Hepsiburada makes $3.6B strong Nasdaq debut

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
