While Belarusian border guards may be guilty of torture against refugees on the country's border with Poland, both nations have committed "serious human rights violations".

Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday that the two governments "have an obligation to prevent further deaths by ensuring regular humanitarian access to the people stuck in the border area".

HRW researchers said they had conducted in-depth interviews with 19 people, some of whom "had been pushed back, sometimes violently, by Polish border guards".

They said these pushbacks "violate the right to asylum under EU law" and urged the EU to "start showing solidarity with the victims at the border on both sides who are suffering and dying".

In Belarus, they said that "violence, inhuman and degrading treatment and coercion" by Belarusian border guards were "commonplace".

HRW added that this treatment "may in some cases constitute torture, in violation of Belarus's international legal obligations".

"While Belarus manufactured this situation without regard for human consequences, Poland shares responsibility for the acute suffering in the border area," Lydia Gall, senior Europe and Central Asia researcher at HRW, said in a statement.

