WORLD
3 MIN READ
HRW: Belarus, Poland committed serious human rights violations at border
While Belarus manufactured the refugee crisis situation, Poland shares responsibility for the acute suffering in the border area, the Human Rights Watch said.
HRW: Belarus, Poland committed serious human rights violations at border
HRW has conducted in-depth interviews with 19 people, some of whom "had been pushed back, sometimes violently, by Polish border guards". / Reuters Archive
November 24, 2021

While Belarusian border guards may be guilty of torture against refugees on the country's border with Poland, both nations have committed "serious human rights violations".

Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday that the two governments "have an obligation to prevent further deaths by ensuring regular humanitarian access to the people stuck in the border area".

HRW researchers said they had conducted in-depth interviews with 19 people, some of whom "had been pushed back, sometimes violently, by Polish border guards".

They said these pushbacks "violate the right to asylum under EU law" and urged the EU to "start showing solidarity with the victims at the border on both sides who are suffering and dying".

In Belarus, they said that "violence, inhuman and degrading treatment and coercion" by Belarusian border guards were "commonplace".

HRW added that this treatment "may in some cases constitute torture, in violation of Belarus's international legal obligations".

"While Belarus manufactured this situation without regard for human consequences, Poland shares responsibility for the acute suffering in the border area," Lydia Gall, senior Europe and Central Asia researcher at HRW, said in a statement.

READ MORE:Belarus criticises EU for its refusal to accept migrants stuck at border

Recommended

'Ping-pong puschbacks'

The report also said that three people had accused Polish border guards of separating their families, including parents from children, by taking those in need of medical care to the hospital while sending the other family members back to Belarus.

It urged Belarus and Poland to "halt ping-pong pushbacks and allow independent observers, including journalists and human rights workers, access to currently restricted border areas".

The EU and US have accused Belarus of engineering the crisis in retaliation against EU sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko, who has crushed the opposition and independent media during his nearly three decades in power.

Lukashenko has told the BBC that Belarusian border guards "maybe" helped the refugees cross, but denied bringing them to Belarus and urged the EU to take them in.

Belarus estimates there are around 7,000 refugees in the country. 

READ MORE:EU agency: Migrant crossings into Europe rise sharply

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens