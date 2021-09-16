Russians in the Far East have begun voting in a three-day parliamentary election in which vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running following a historic crackdown on the opposition.

Parliamentary and local polls in the world's largest country spread over 11 time zones begin at 08:00 am Friday (20:00 GMT Thursday). So as Muscovites prepared to go to bed, residents of the Far Eastern Chukotka and Kamchatka regions were gearing up to cast their ballots.

"Let's go!" Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission, said in a live broadcast. "We are so excited!"

The run-up to the parliamentary polls has been marred by an unprecedented crackdown on Kremlin critics and independent media, with President Vladimir Putin's top foe Alexei Navalny jailed in January and his organisations subsequently outlawed.

With many voters frustrated by falling incomes and not planning to cast their ballots, Putin urged Russians to elect a "strong" parliament.

"I'm counting on your responsible, balanced and patriotic civic position," Putin said in a video address.

The 68-year-old Russian leader is currently isolating after the Kremlin announced this week an outbreak of coronavirus cases among his inner circle.

He said Thursday "dozens" had tested positive.

Appeal from jail

In a message from prison, Navalny called on Russians to cast aside apathy and vote pro-Kremlin candidates out of power.

"Are you not interested in trying?" he said in a message posted on Instagram, adding that even in prison he remained optimistic and urged Russians to do the same.

"I really do not think that I cannot change anything," said the 45-year-old, who barely survived a poisoning with Novichok nerve agent he has blamed on the Kremlin.

The opposition politician's allies have been barred from running, and his team has promoted Navalny's tactical voting project, urging supporters to back candidates best positioned to beat Putin's United Russia candidates.

A majority of the 225 alternative parliament candidates named by Navalny's allies are running on the Communist Party's list.

The media regulator has blocked dozens of websites linked to Navalny, including the tactical voting website, and has also piled pressure on Google and Apple to remove Navalny's app from their stores.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has claimed that developers of Navalny's app have ties to the Pentagon, and last week Moscow summoned US ambassador John Sullivan over interference of US tech giants in the polls.