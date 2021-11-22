Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has chafed at the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrants on the country's border with Poland.

Lukashenko urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border with Poland and criticised EU officials for refusing to negotiate an end to the standoff.

“We must demand that the Germans take them,” Lukashenko said at a meeting with officials on Monday.

Lukashenko, as quoted by the state-owned Belta news agency, said he did not want things to escalate.

"We need to get through to the Poles, to every Pole, and show them that we're not barbarians, that we don't want confrontation. We don't need it. Because we understand that if we go too far, war is unavoidable," he said.

"And that will be a catastrophe. We understand this perfectly well. We don't want any kind of flare-up."

The EU has accused Lukashenko's government of orchestrating the migration surge on its eastern flank as a “hybrid attack” in retaliation for the bloc's sanctions over the crackdown by Belarusian authorities on domestic protests.

Belarus denies the charge.

Poland is pushing the migrants back, saying it's protecting the border for all of Europe.

It has received strong declarations of support from the EU, NATO and the US.

Humanitarian crisis