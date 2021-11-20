Polish volunteers have gathered in the city of Hajnowka to call on their country's government to allow them to help migrants and refugees who are stuck in a cold and soggy forest in the country's eastern border area.

"Refugees escaped death. Those people fight for their lives. They are not our enemies, " said Joanna Stanczyk, member of the Women's Congress of Wroclaw on Saturday.

Hajnowka is approximately 20 kilometres from the country's border with Belarus, but volunteers want access into the currently sealed border area to help migrants and refugees, in order to distribute warm clothes and food for those stuck in the forest after crossing from Belarus.

"The forest is not a place for people," a Polish volunteer chanted.

A state of emergency was introduced on 31 August 2021 by the Polish government in the country's two districts neighbouring Belarus. Authorities allow only local citizens to enter the three-kilometre wide border zone, which includes 183 villages and towns.

