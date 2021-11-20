Poland has announced plans to hold a series of talks around Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was meeting on Sunday with his counterparts from EU members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which have also been hit by the migrant pressure from Belarus.

“This is why I set out on a journey to some European countries, to talk about the international crisis provoked by the actions of (Belarusian President) Alexander Lukashenko,” Morawiecki said on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, there are numerous signs suggesting that this geopolitical crisis will be continued for many months, even years."

He said on Facebook that the border crisis with Belarus is a "very serious geopolitical situation" and requires a lot of diplomatic effort, as many migrants from the Mideast still remain in Belarus and keep trying to force their way into EU member Poland.

On Friday night, some migrants threw stones and used tear gas against Polish border guards and police, according to Poland's Border Guard.

READ MORE:Lukashenko: Belarus helped refugees and migrants cross into EU