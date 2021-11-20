WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK orders review into English Channel migrant crisis
Britain's PM Boris Johnson has entrusted cabinet office minister Stephen Barclay to oversee government efforts to find solutions to stem the number of illegal crossings from France.
British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from French shores has resurfaced in recent days. / AP
November 20, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a cross-government review into the migrant crisis as he is “exasperated” by a failure to stem the number of crossings from France.

The Times reported on Saturday that the move came after lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party have warned him that the migrant crisis risks becoming a big electoral issue, undermining his pledge to control Britain’s borders.

According to the report, Johnson has drafted in cabinet office minister Stephen Barclay to oversee government attempts to find solutions and ensure departments beyond Priti Patel’s interior ministry play their part.

Johnson’s Downing Street office had no immediate comment on the report.

British frustration at the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel from French shores has resurfaced in recent days after more than 1,000 refugees reached southern England in a single day last week. 

Some 22,000 migrants have made the crossing this year.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain was oscillating “between partnership and provocation” and called for more collaboration.

SOURCE:Reuters
