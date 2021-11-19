Sudan’s police chief has defended his security forces, saying they use only legal means to contain anti-coup protests.

Thursday's remarks by Chief of Police Lt. General Khalid Mahdi Ibrahim came a day after doctors said at least 15 people were killed by live fire during demonstrations against the October 25 coup — the highest daily count of people killed since the takeover.

Speaking to reporters in Khartoum, Ibrahim insisted that police are protecting civilians and primarily use tear gas to contain violence at the protests.

He repeated claims that there have also been police casualties and promised investigations into any deaths, civilian or other.

Ibrahim's statements contradict accounts from those at the protests and doctors who have been treating the wounded.

Protest leaders in Sudan have repeatedly called on demonstrators to abide by nonviolent tactics in their attempt to halt the coup.

Crackdown on protests