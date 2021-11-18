Police in India-administered Kashmir have detained over a dozen relatives of two civilians killed in a controversial gunfight, hours after they protested in the disputed region’s main city.

The protesters pleaded with authorities on Wednesday to return the bodies so they could bury them.

Police officials wearing flak jackets and carrying assault rifles swooped on a protest site in Srinagar minutes after lights were turned off in the locality.

They dragged the relatives into a police van amid slogans by the family members in the freezing cold, eyewitnesses said.

In dramatic video clips that circulated on social media, one family member grabbed the barrel of a rifle from a police officer and pulled it to his chest while shouting: “Shoot me, terrorists.”

'We want justice'

The family members of the two civilians, identified as Mohammad Altaf Bhat, a trader, and Mudassir Ahmed, a dental surgeon and real estate dealer, assembled in an area of Srinagar where several media offices are located and demanded the return of the bodies.

They shouted slogans and some carried signs reading “Stop innocent killings & atrocities” and “We want justice.”

Saima Bhat, a relative of Bhat, said they had little hope of justice.