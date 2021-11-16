Warlord Khalifa Haftar has announced that he will run in Libya's presidential elections due next month.

"Elections are the only way out of the severe crisis that our country has plunged into," said Haftar in a televised speech on Tuesday.

Haftar submitted his candidacy papers on Tuesday in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Haftar’s announcement comes after Seif al Islam Gaddafi, the son and one-time heir apparent of the late ruler, submitted candidacy papers on Sunday in the southern town of Sabha.

Seif al Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity, has spent years largely in hiding.

If accepted, both Haftar and Seif al Islam would be among front-runners in the December 24 vote.

