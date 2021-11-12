A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced US journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in jail after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found guilty of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations, lawyer Than Zaw Aung said on Friday.

Fenster has been detained since May.

He still faces two additional charges in a different court for allegedly violating the counterterrorism law and a statute covering treason and sedition.

