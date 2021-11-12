A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts, three from NASA and one from the European Space Agency has arrived at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

The rendezvous came about 21 hours after the team and its capsule were launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday night, following a string of weather delays that postponed the liftoff for a week and a half.

The docking took place about 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) while the Crew Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endurance, and the space station were flying about 420 km above the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to NASA.

The Endurance crew consists of three American NASA astronauts Flight commander Raja Chari, 44, mission pilot Tom Marshburn, 61, and mission specialist Kayla Barron, 34, as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, a mission specialist from the European Space Agency.

On arrival, the crew conducted a series of standard leak checks and pressurized the space between the spacecraft in preparation for opening the hatch to the space station.

The astronauts will be welcomed aboard the orbiting outpost by its three current occupants - Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who shared a Soyuz flight with his Roscosmos crewmates to the space station earlier this year.

Newly graduated astronauts join crew

Among the newcomers are two members of NASA's latest graduating class of astronauts who also are active-duty military personnel. Chari, the mission commander, is a US Air Force combat jet and test pilot.