The European Union diplomats have said the body plans to widen sanctions against Belarus next week.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that sanctions would apply to individuals as well as entities. Her comments came on Wednesday after a meeting with US President Joe Biden that touched on Covid-19, climate and foreign affairs.

"Very rapidly at the beginning of next week there will be a widening of the sanctions against Belarus," she told reporters after the meeting.

EU will target some 30 people and entities including the foreign minister and Belarusian airline Belavia.

The EU and NATO accuse President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as a weapon to pressure the West by sending people fleeing the Middle East to Minsk and then onto the borders of Poland and the Baltic states.

Sanctioning airlines

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his ally, Russia's Vladimir Putin, have placed the blame on the EU.

Von der Leyen said she understood the United States had prepared sanctions against Belarus that would be in effect at the beginning of December.

"We will look into the possibility of sanctioning those airlines who facilitate human trafficking towards Minsk and then the EU-Belarus border," she said.