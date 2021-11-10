EU and NATO member Poland says it has seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe.

"What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.

Belarus has levelled its own accusations against Poland, saying Warsaw is violating international norms by blocking the migrants and beating them back with violence.

Belarus's foreign minister accused the EU of "provoking" a migrant stand-off on its border with Poland and said Minsk was seeking a "joint response" to the crisis with Russia.

"The migrant crisis was provoked by the EU itself and its states that border Belarus," Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on a visit to Moscow.

He added that Belarus was hoping for "mutual support" from neighbouring Russia, "including a joint response regarding unfriendly actions against our country".

The Polish Defence Ministry said Belarus was using intimidation to force migrants to breach the border, tweeting two short videos that it said showed a shot fired on the Belarusian side by a man in uniform.

Michel said new sanctions against Belarus "are on the table" and that EU members would consult on the issue on Monday.

READ MORE: Merkel urges Putin to press Belarus over migrant issue