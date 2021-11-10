New Delhi has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into Indian-administered Kashmir, already one of the world's most militarised zones.

India's move on Wednesday comes after a spate of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks triggered a widespread crackdown by security forces.

"Around 2,500 troops have arrived and they were deployed all over Kashmir valley," Abhiram Pankaj, a spokesman for the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said.

More were on their way to the restive territory, he added.

Around 5,000 extra paramilitaries in all were being deployed from this week, including from India's Border Security Force (BSF), according to a police officer speaking on condition of anonymity.

New Delhi has for decades stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the divided Himalayan territory, which is also administered by arch-rival Pakistan.

Some of the troops are housed in civilian community halls that have been fortified with new sandbag bunkers, reminiscent of the early 1990s when an armed insurgency against Indian rule was at its peak.

That rebellion has significantly waned in the years since tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, were killed in the conflict.

READ MORE:Why is Kashmir seeing a surge in violence?