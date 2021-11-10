German Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country’s border with Poland.

The chancellor’s office said Merkel spoke with Putin on Wednesday by phone and “underlined the fact that the instrumentalisation of migrants against the European Union by the Belarusian regime is inhuman and completely unacceptable, and asked the Russian president to exert his influence on the regime in Minsk.”

But Putin suggested the European Union should engage in "direct contacts" with Minsk on the issue, the Kremlin said in a separate statement from Moscow about the phone call.

The readout of the call released by the Kremlin said Putin “proposed to establish a discussion of the problems that have arisen in direct contacts of representatives of the EU member states with Minsk.” It also said that Putin and Merkel “agreed to continue the conversation on the issue.”

Polish authorities on Wednesday said that groups of migrants again tried to push into Poland from neighbouring Belarus.

EU leaders accuse Lukashenko of opening new route

Poland’s Defense Ministry and local police reported that multiple groups of migrants tried to enter the country late Tuesday and early Wednesday but that all the people who made it were detained. Hundreds of migrants have been camping since Monday on the Belarus side of the border, near the village of Kuznica.