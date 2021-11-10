The United States has voted to abstain from a United Nations resolution that grants Palestinian refugees the right to return to their homes in the territories occupied by Israel.

US deputy ambassador Richard Mills announced the decision at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)'s Fourth Committee on Tuesday, reports The Jerusalem Post.

"This year, the United States returns to a position of abstention on the text 'Assistance to Palestine Refugees,'" he was quoted as saying.

The draft resolution was put forward by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East

It was approved with a vote of 160 in favour to 1 against (Israel), with 9 abstentions, including the US.

"The text calls upon UNRWA to continue providing that assistance and reaffirms the rights of displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in the territories occupied by Israel", said the UN in a press statement.

The resolution is one of six texts concerning Israeli-Palestinian issues that were given initial approval by the UNGA committee.

Final approval for the resolutions will be voted on later this year.

