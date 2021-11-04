Britain has granted conditional authorisation to the only pill shown to successfully treat Covid-19 so far.

It became the first country on Thursday to approve the treatment from drugmaker Merck, although it wasn't immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.

The pill was licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or heart disease.

Patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 would take four pills of the drug, known as molnupiravir, twice a day for five days.

An antiviral pill that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing caseloads on hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with fragile health systems.

READ MORE:US panel endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

Two-pronged approach

It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

Molnupiravir is also pending review with regulators in the US, the European Union and elsewhere.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced last month it would convene a panel of independent experts to scrutinise the pill's safety and effectiveness in late November.