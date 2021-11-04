WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK becomes first country to authorise anti-Covid pill
Developed by drugmaker Merck, the drug is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus that causes Covid-19 and is taken twice a day for five days.
UK becomes first country to authorise anti-Covid pill
Merck has said it can produce 10 million treatment courses through the end of the year, but much of that supply has already been purchased by governments worldwide. / Reuters
November 4, 2021

Britain has granted conditional authorisation to the only pill shown to successfully treat Covid-19 so far. 

It became the first country on Thursday to approve the treatment from drugmaker Merck, although it wasn't immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.

The pill was licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or heart disease. 

Patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 would take four pills of the drug, known as molnupiravir, twice a day for five days.

An antiviral pill that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing caseloads on hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with fragile health systems. 

READ MORE:US panel endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

Two-pronged approach

It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

Molnupiravir is also pending review with regulators in the US, the European Union and elsewhere. 

The US Food and Drug Administration announced last month it would convene a panel of independent experts to scrutinise the pill's safety and effectiveness in late November.

Recommended

Initial supplies will be limited. 

Merck has said it can produce 10 million treatment courses through the end of the year, but much of that supply has already been purchased by governments worldwide.

In October, UK officials announced they secured 480,000 courses of molnupiravir and expected thousands of vulnerable Britons to have access to the treatment this winter via a national study.

READ MORE: US signs $1.2M deal to procure 1.7 million courses of Merck's Covid-19 pill

'Historic day'

“Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for Covid-19," British health secretary Sajid Javid said.

“We are working at pace across the government and with the NHS to set out plans to deploy molnupiravir to patients through a national study as soon as possible," he said in a statement, referring to the UK's National Health Service.

Doctors said the treatment would be particularly significant for people who don't respond well to vaccination.

Merck announced preliminary results last month showing its drug cut hospitalisations and deaths by half among patients with early Covid-19 symptoms. 

The results haven't yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry