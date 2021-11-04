Hong Kong's top court has quashed attempts by the city's government to prosecute people for rioting or illegal assembly even without being present at the scene.

The five-judge panel in Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal, headed by Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, unanimously rejected on Thursday an earlier ruling by a lower appeal court that people, such as supporters, could be criminally liable without being actually present under the common law doctrine of "joint enterprise".

Criminal lawyers said the ruling was highly significant, impacting future prosecutions, and will be closely scrutinised amid an intensifying national security crackdown in the former British colony.

"They've effectively raised the bar for the prosecutors – and maybe even stopped a flood of sweeping and hasty charges," one criminal barrister said.

"That does not mean that the government won't try to bring different charges though after going back to the drawing board."

Activists, diplomats and the foreign business community are also closely watching court developments after Beijing's imposition on the city of a sweeping national security law last year, with some fearing it could threaten a legal system seen as the bedrock underpinning the Asian financial hub.

Britain handed Hong Kong back to Chinese sovereignty in 1997 amid guarantees that its social and commercial freedoms – and separate legal system – would be maintained under a "one country/two systems" formula.

Both Chinese and Hong Kong officials said the new security law was vital to stop any future violent movements from exploiting the city's freedoms.