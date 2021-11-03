A 30-year-old woman who died of septic shock in her 22nd week of pregnancy is believed to be the first victim of an abortion ban introduced in Poland just over a year ago.

A lawyer who has been following the case on behalf of the woman’s family, Jolanta Budzowska, wrote on social media that doctors refrained from performing an abortion despite the foetus lacking amniotic fluid, and instead waited for it to die.

The incident, which took place in September at the County Hospital in Pszczyna, southern Poland, was made public last Friday, sparking protests and vigils in cities across Poland this week.

The matter is currently under investigation by the regional prosecutor’s office in Katovice as the family says “medical error” led to the death of the woman, identified as Izabela.

Budzowska said the messages sent by Izabela to her family and friends from the hospital suggest doctors had “adopted a wait and see attitude, refraining from emptying the uterine cavity until the foetus died.” She added that Izabela had felt the doctor’s choices were influenced by the near-total ban on abortion that Poland introduced last year.

The hospital responded that doctors and midwives did everything they could to save the lives of both the woman and the foetus and that “all medical decisions have been made in accordance with the applicable Polish laws and standards of practice.”

Izabela leaves behind a husband and daughter, the lawyer said.