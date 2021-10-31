Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first ever public appearance in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

Officials announced his appearance on Sunday, a day after he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples".

There was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged, but a ten-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

Akhundzada - referred to as "Amirul Momineen" or commander of the faithful - gave a religious message.