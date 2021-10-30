Seven Malian soldiers have been killed in separate attacks in the most recent violence to affect the Sahel state.

At around 11:20 GMT, an army escort was ambushed near the town of Mourdiah, 200 km north of the capital Bamako. The attack left two dead and three injured, the army said on in a online statement published on Saturday.

Two hours later an army truck struck a roadside bomb near Segou, around 200 kilometres north-east of Bamako, killing all five passengers, the army said.

"A sweep of the area where the incident took place led to the arrest of two suspects who were immediately handed over to the gendarmerie," the army reports. No group has been accused of responsibility for either attack.

Violent conflict