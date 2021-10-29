WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar forces' shelling destroys dozens of homes in western state
Pictures published on local media showed pillars of smoke billowing into the sky from the restive town of Thantlang in western Chin state.
Myanmar forces' shelling destroys dozens of homes in western state
Junta troops shelled the town of Thantlang in western Chin state after a confrontation with a local self-defence force. / Reuters
October 29, 2021

Myanmar troops have shelled a restive western town, with an ensuing fire destroying dozens of houses, as well as the office of charity Save the Children.

Junta troops shelled the town of Thantlang in western Chin state after a confrontation with a local self-defence force, according to local media.

A Thantlang resident who had fled the town following earlier clashes told AFP news agency the shelling began after members of the local force captured a soldier.

"Soon after it happened, heavy artilleries were fired," he said, adding he had heard between 80 and 100 houses had been destroyed.

"We don't know if houses were burned after being hit by artilleries or if they set fire to the houses."

READ MORE: 'I’m going to die': Myanmar military systematically tortures prisoners

Widespread destruction

"We... don't even know what to say," said one woman still living in the town contacted by AFP, who said her house had been destroyed, before hanging up.

Pictures published on local media showed pillars of smoke billowing into the sky from the town perched amid green hills.

Recommended

Reports from the remote region could not be independently verified.

"At least 100 buildings are thought to have been destroyed so far by the fire ... which reportedly broke out at around 11:00 am following the use of heavy weapons," Save the Children said in a statement.

"Fire continues to tear through the town and there is no fire service available to control the blaze," it said, adding one of its offices had been damaged.

Most of Thantlang's 7,500 inhabitants left the town during clashes last month, with many fleeing across the border to India. 

READ MORE: Myanmar military junta sentences Suu Kyi aide to 20 years for treason

In May, government forces used artillery to flush out rebels from the town of Mindat in the southern part of Chin state, and later cut off its water supply, according to a spokesman for a local insurgent group.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a coup in February, with more than 1,200 people killed in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Across Myanmar, "self-defence forces" have sprung up to take on the junta, escalating attacks and bloody reprisals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan