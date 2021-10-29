Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas to disperse protesters against the country's military coup in street clashes in the eastern Khartoum district of Burri, as per the media reports.

Protests against Sudan's military coup that has sparked international condemnation entered a fourth day on Thursday, as demonstrators rebuilt barricades demolished by security forces during overnight unrest.

But after a harsh security crackdown and heavy troop deployment, far fewer protesters risked arrest on the streets than in previous days.

Top general Abdel Fattah al Burhan – Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of former leader Omar al Bashir – on Monday dissolved the fragile government that had been meant to shepherd the country to full civilian rule.

The World Bank and the United States have frozen aid and denounced the army's power grab, while the African Union has suspended Sudan's membership over what it termed the "unconstitutional" takeover.

Seven protesters killed

Seven protesters have been confirmed killed since Monday by morgues in Khartoum and its sister city Omdurman, said a health official who added that more corpses had since been received, some with wounds caused by "sharp tools".