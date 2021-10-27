Indian security forces have guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about "provocative messages" spreading on social media.

At least four mosques were vandalised and shops and homes owned by Muslims were ransacked.

Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of India's minority Muslim community say they have increasingly faced attack since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.

