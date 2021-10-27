WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mosques vandalised in India in 'revenge' for Bangladesh violence
Hindu groups attacked mosques, ransacked shops and homes owned by Muslims in Indian state of Tripura a week after anti-Hindu riots left seven people dead in Bangladesh over defamatory footage shared on social media.
Mosques vandalised in India in 'revenge' for Bangladesh violence
At least four mosques were vandalised and shops and homes owned by Muslims were ransacked. / AP
October 27, 2021

Indian security forces have guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about "provocative messages" spreading on social media.

At least four mosques were vandalised and shops and homes owned by Muslims were ransacked.

Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of India's minority Muslim community say they have increasingly faced attack since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.

READ MORE: Attacks on Hindus have put Bangladesh's secularism to the test

Recommended

Tripura has a 850-km-long border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where seven people were killed when a mob ransacked a Hindu temple this month.

The riots, sparked by footage of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for a Hindu festival, spread to 12 districts in Bangladesh.

Hindus make up about 10 percent of Bangladesh's population. But the minority community has often fallen victim to communal violence in the country of 169 million.

Bangladesh police have said they arrested about 500 suspects in connection with attacks on Hindu temples and other properties.

They include a Muslim who allegedly placed the Koran on the knee of the Hindu idol.

READ MORE: Facebook failed to curb anti-Muslim content in India, says leaked report

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan