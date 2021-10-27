Nelson Mandela famously declared in 1997 that the freedom of South Africans was “incomplete without the freedom of Palestinians”. Indeed, for decades, those who have fought for the dismantling of Israeli and South African apartheid have looked towards one another for inspiration and support, and useful comparisons, analogies, and connections drawn between the lived reality of Palestinians and Black South Africans abound aplenty in mutual discourses of liberation.

However, without detracting from the unquestionable importance of the Palestinian-South African relationship, two uncomfortable truths remain spoken only in hushed tones: first, that the role of corporate capital in the story of South Africa’s overthrow of legal apartheid detracts from the value of its use as a blueprint for Palestinian liberation, and second, that the South African state cannot meaningfully contribute to the liberation of Palestinians from Israeli apartheid without more substantively addressing the matter of economic justice at home.

In a 1985 interview, then-president of the African National Congress (ANC) Oliver Tambo suggested disapprovingly that corporate capitalists wanted “to reform the apartheid system in such a way that the end result is a system that secures their business but is minus racial discrimination”. It was also during that year that representatives of major South African corporations opened up a dialogue with the ANC to ensure that, as Zack de Beer of the Anglo American Corporation put a year later, “we dare not allow the baby of free enterprise to be thrown out with the bath water of apartheid”.

Less than a decade later, the reforms Tambo warned of were realised in a series of concessions the ANC leadership made to “win the support of white South Africans and global capitalist elites”.

The resultant system – where apartheid in its constitutional and legal forms was abolished while its economic form remained – succeeded in safeguarding the economic interests of a small, but now slightly-more-diverse, economic elite. Dale McKinley, a critic of the ANC, argued that after 1994, “the main outcome of liberation [became] the ‘art’ of accessing and deploying state power fundamentally in service to the dominant economic system, the power of capital”.

This applied not only domestically but also at the international level since, as political economists Leo Panitch and Sam Gindin note, nation states manage their “domestic capitalist order in a way that contributes to the managing of the international capitalist order”.

Therefore, as with any other modern nation-state, an analysis of South Africa’s foreign policy and diplomatic relations cannot be isolated from its domestic economic policies. One example of this is in how South African private security firms and military contractors form an essential component of the global military industrial complex that has entrenched itself in many parts of the world.

To be more explicit, South Africa’s domestic economic inequalities – the greatest in the world – are in significant part subject to a clear transnational dimension.