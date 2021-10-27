Hong Kong's legislature has passed a new bill that could ban the screening of films that hinder "national security".

The Hong Kong government on Wednesday said the law was aimed at content deemed to "endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security."

The law empowers Hong Kong's chief secretary, the second-most powerful figure in the city's administration, to revoke a film's licence if it is "found to be contrary to national security interests."

Punishment for violating the law includes up to three years imprisonment and fines of up to $128,400 million.

Critics, however, voiced fears that the new law would harm Hong Kong's vibrant cinema industry, dampen creativity and further reduce freedoms.

"Adding national security clauses to the bill is clear political censorship," said Kenny Ng, associate professor at the Academy of Film at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Filmmaker Kiwi Chow, whose documentary "Revolution of Our Times" chronicles the 2019 protests and was featured at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, says the bill hurts the local movie industry by reducing "the freedom to create."

