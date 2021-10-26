The impasse between Iran and the US over returning to the Vienna nuclear talks seems to drag on even though both sides are keen on negotiating. Washington and Tehran may have equally valid concerns but too much time has been wasted due to lack of trust and the inability of the negotiators to find new answers to old questions.

Over the past two weeks, there have been endless sets of meetings all aimed at finding a way of bringing Iran back to Vienna for talks with the US, albeit through intermediaries. The latest was on Friday when the US special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, met British, French and German diplomats in Paris to discuss stalled efforts.

One week earlier, European Union Political Director Enrique Mora travelled to Iran for a meeting with Iran’s new hardline negotiator, Ali Baqeri-Kani. They talked for several hours but the result was added tension. On the same day the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, met with his Israeli and Emirati counterparts in Washington as Malley travelled to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar for talks on the JCPOA.

Malley and Blinken were hoping to create new regional dynamics that would change Iran’s attitude. But these efforts are based on a miscalculation on their part: Iran is not impressed when its archenemy, the US, tries to fix its relations with its lesser enemy, Saudi Arabia. In that trip Malley had encouraged talks between Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE hoping it would lead to “de-escalation”.

“The Iran deal is dead,” headlined the Washington Post. “With no clear diplomatic option or any real prospect of returning to a pressure-based strategy,” said columnist Josh Rogin, “the Biden administration doesn’t appear to have any realistic alternatives ready”.

The flurry of diplomatic activity did not persuade Iran to return to Vienna. After two weeks, Iran dismissed the idea saying talks will only continue in Brussels with Enrique Mora, who is acting as the go-between.

Most speculation was that by playing tough, Iran’s new hardline administration was asserting its authority, but it later became clear that the real cause was President Joe Biden’s refusal to keep sanctions lifted while he is in office “even if Iran rejoins and complies with the nuclear deal”.

Russia backed Iran saying the unreliability of having sanctions lifted could have serious consequences for Iran’s economy as trade and investment would always be threatened by the dagger of sanctions.

Despite its anger, Iran has not rejected Vienna talks outright, saying it will “proceed after assessing the challenges that have arisen in the past six rounds”.

Iran sees itself as the victim of Trump’s sudden departure from the JCPOA in 2018 and the ensuing heavy sanctions which have devastated its economy. It believes that scenario must never be repeated. As a first step it demands all Trump-era sanctions be lifted.