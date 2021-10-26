At least 18 worshippers have been killed by gunmen who attacked a mosque in northern Nigeria during early morning prayers, local authorities and police told The Associated Press.

Monday's attack took place in Mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area of the country’s Niger state. The attackers, believed to be ethnic Fulani nomadic herders, were able to escape.

"The gunmen came around the mosque and started shooting them," Alhassan Isah, chairman of Mashegu local government area told The AP news agency. He said another four people were wounded.

Niger police commissioner Monday Kuryas said the attack was related to the conflict between the villagers and the Fulani herders.

Similar ethnic violence, which has led to hundreds of deaths so far this year, stems from a decades-long conflict over access to water and land.

Some of the Fulani caught up in that conflict have taken up arms against local Hausa farming communities.

Spike in deadly violence

The latest attack is another example of the troubled security situation in most states in Nigeria's northwest and central regions. The northwest in particular has been witnessing a spike in deadly violence.