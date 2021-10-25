Babar Azam and his team-mates woke up at their Dubai Festival City hotel on Monday morning with a big monkey off their backs. On Sunday night in front of a packed Dubai International Cricket Stadium and more than a billion fans watching the ICC T20 World Cup game around the globe, they achieved a cherished target which no other Pakistan team had achieved in history – beat India in a World Cup clash. And what a way to do it!

Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi softened up India by rattling the high-profile opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the new ball and later Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – the steely combination of Pakistani openers – hit flawless, unbeaten knocks to shepherd Pakistan to a perfect 10-wicket triumph.

In the world of sports, Pakistan’s drubbing of India in Dubai was far more stunning that even Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of old rivals Manchester United, also on Sunday night.

Entering the World Cup as one of the least prepared sides following several turbulent weeks back at home, Pakistan seemed to have little hope against the fancied Indian line-up.

Both current form and past track record made India the clear favourites. The mere fact that Pakistan had never beaten India in a World Cup game in 12 attempts made their fans lose hope. But it turned out to be lucky 13 for the Greenshirts.

However, luck played little or no role as Pakistan gave a near perfect performance both with the bat and ball after Babar won a crucial toss and asked India to bat first.

Pakistan’s game plan was simple: get early wickets with the new ball and keep India on the back foot in the extremely important power-play overs.

Everything went according to the script for Pakistan as Shaheen bowled a series of unplayable deliveries to send Sharma and Rahul back to the dugout. India never really recovered despite a classy fifty from skipper Virat Kohli.

If Shaheen was Pakistan’s bowling star then the likes of Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf played the perfect supporting cast. In the end India could manage 151, a decent total but far from enough for a Pakistan side that was hungry to rewrite history.

Pakistan have seldom been good chasers but Babar and Rizwan batted like two men on a mission. Pakistan’s top order is known for its brittleness but the two openers were rock solid. They batted with clockwork precision, taking quick singles and doubles and hitting boundaries every now and then.

As if on cue, the dew started falling midway into the Pakistani innings just when they needed to up the ante. While the Indian bowlers struggled with the wet ball, batting conditions eased a bit and both Babar and Rizwan went for the kill.

Babar played the winning shot off pacer Mohammed Shami in the 18th over finishing with a flawless 68 from 52 balls. Rizwan belted an unbeaten 79 from 55 balls as Pakistan gunned down 152 with 13 balls to spare.

Pakistan’s authoritative win has turned them from tournament hopefuls to chief contenders for the coveted World Cup title virtually overnight. Former greats like Australia legend Shane Warne are already tipping Pakistan to lift the trophy in Dubai on November 14.

"What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021. Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round & impressive performance," Warne tweeted.

Warne’s is a part of a long list of congratulatory messages that flooded social media Sunday night.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the man who led Pakistan to their only 50-over World Cup title in 1992, said the players have made the nation proud.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all,” he tweeted.

For Ramiz Raja, who last month took over as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sunday night’s win is just a start.

“Alhamdolilla…It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun.. such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish,” Ramiz tweeted.