The United Nations, the European Union, Arab League and various world powers have expressed grave concern about what appears to be a military coup under way in Sudan.

Military forces arrested Sudan's prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and senior government officials on Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup.

In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover.

Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.

Here's how world leaders and bodies are reacting:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the ongoing military coup in Sudan.

Guterres called for immediate release of Prime Minister Hamdok and all other officials in the country.

"There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan," he wrote on Twitter.

European Union

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern”.

“The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al Bashir in 2019.

United States

The United States has suspended $700 million in aid to Sudan after a military takeover and urged the immediate restoration of a civilian government.

"The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored and represents the will of the people," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk US assistance,” the US Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter.

Arab League

The Arab League also expressed "concern" over developments in Sudan.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern over the developments in Sudan," the pan-Arab bloc said in a statement.

He also urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal.

African Union

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for the release of Sudan's political leaders and for human rights to be respected.

"The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military...The Chairperson reaffirms that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition," Mahamat said in a statement.

Turkey