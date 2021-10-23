The first meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan Joint Media Platform has commenced in Istanbul as part of the Turkic Council Media Forum, hosted by the Turkey's Director of Communications.

Discussions aimed at enriching the friendly relations between the two countries under the name of “two states, one nation and common media”.

With the theme of "Deep Rooted Past, Strong Future", the meeting tackled several issues including traditional and digital media, strategic communication and public diplomacy as well as the joint struggle against disinformation.

Turkey and Azerbaijan also decided to establish six committees to tackle various issues such as public diplomacy, international media, strategic communication, education as well as legislation and regulation.

The committees are expected to have critical functions in terms of the effectiveness and coherence of the two countries' joint work and efforts in media and communication fields.

In his speech, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun stated that cooperation in the media and communication fields is a valuable step considering the recently improved aspect of bilateral relations.

Altun pointed out the important outcomes that were achieved due to close cooperation, not only in the military and political aspect but also in the field of communication and media during the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region.