Two Algerian ministries have decided to end their use of the French language in official correspondence in the light of increasing tensions between Algiers and Paris.

On Thursday, the Algerian Ministry of Vocational Training published a circular on behalf of Minister Yassin Merapi, requesting staff to use the Arabic language in their official correspondences.

"I attach the utmost importance for the strict implementation for this circular," Merapi added.

Similarly, Youth and Sports Minister Abdel Razzaq Sabbak also ordered the use of Arabic in the ministry's internal correspondences as of November.

With the exception of the Defense Ministry, all Algerian ministries use French in their correspondences and statements, though the country's constitution stipulates that Arabic be the first national and official language, followed by Amazigh/Berber.